Unofficial results indicate Benjamin Netanyahu won election

JERUSALEM (NBC) – President Trump is congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu as he appears headed for a record fifth term as Prime Minister of Israel. Unofficial election results that are nearly complete indicate Netanyahu can build a coalition with a solid majority in Israel’s parliament.
The result was close, but it does look like Benjamin Netanyahu will win his fifth term in office, with 97% of the votes now counted.
It is 35 seats each between Netanyahu and his main challenger, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party.
But in terms of coalitions, Netanyahu is ahead by 65 to 55, and that would mean he will be the next prime minister.
President Trump has already congratulated him. “He’s been a great ally and he’s a friend, I’d like to congratulate him,” the president said. He also tweeted out a Trump flag at Netanyahu’s victory rally and he said that chances of middle-east peace are better with “Bibi” having won.
And then there’s prison—the possibility that Netanyahu might go to jail. He has been indicted on three counts of corruption and bribery. So he has won. He has secured, it seems, his political future. His personal future is another matter.