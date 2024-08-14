Unregistered vessel stranded near McCullough Bridge in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. – An unregistered stranded vessel is being removed from the North Bend shore, at taxpayers expense.

According to the city, the Coast Guard in collaboration with the North Bend Police Department responded to the vessel which was stranded near the McCullough Bridge Monday night.

The unregistered make-shift boat had no navigation lights, life jackets, or safety equipment.

The City of North Bend is now taking steps to have the vessel seized and removed from the shipping channel at taxpayer expense to ensure safety of the waterway.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.