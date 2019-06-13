Unrest follows Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NBC) – Protests erupted in Memphis, Tennessee overnight night after a man was killed in a police action shooting.
Police say that more than two hundred people took to the streets of the Frayser neighborhood of the city, throwing rocks and bricks at police and smashing out the windows of official vehicles.
Thursday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was still at the scene and Memphis police are still securing the scene for them so TBI is taking over this police action shooting investigation even though it was US Marshals who did fire shots.
They say this is normal protocol for many fatal police action shootings here in this state
This all happened around 7:00 Wednesday night, in the 2700 block of Durham Avenue.
US Marshals spotted a man outside of a house here who was wanted on several felony warrants.
TBI says marshals approached the person then that person rammed a car into the marshals vehicle and showed a weapon.
TBI says that’s when US Marshals fired shots hitting and killing the person.
Now, following news of the shooting, large groups formed in Frayser.
Memphis police say rocks and bricks were thrown prompting a large city police response and the need for officers to get into riot gear.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said, “You know the Memphis Police Department, we have been very supported of protest but we will not allow any acts of violence. We will not allow the destruction of property and we will not allow acts of vandalism to occur.”
25 officers have reported injuries, but most were minor.
Three people were arrested in the crowds.
TBI has not yet released the name of the person who was shot and killed. They also could not give information about the exact warrants on this person was wanted for.
Police have issued a Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved in criminal actions during the protest.