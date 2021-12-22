Up to 33 inches of snow could fall on Mt. Ashland this week

ASHLAND, Ore. – It looks like it’s going to be a white Christmas on Mt. Ashland this year.

On Wednesday, 34 inches of snow was on the lower mountain and 26 inches on the summit. According to Mt. Ashland General Manager Hiram Towle, the mountain has 16 to 33 inches of additional snow in the forecast for the next few days.

Towle said while the holiday gift of snow is welcome, it does come with some challenges for those headed to the slopes. Drivers should take time, carry chains, and be careful on the access road, Towle explained.

To sign up for alerts from the Mt. Ashland Ski Area, text MTASHLAND to 541-200-0214.

Check http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest road conditions.