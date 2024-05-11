Saturday Events for Mother’s Day Weekend

SOUTHERN OREGON – Here are some events taking place on Saturday, May 11, to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The North Bend Main Street organization is celebrating Mother’s Day. On Saturday you can treat Mom to a fun day of shopping local businesses from 11am to 4pm. There’ll be free crafts and gifts at the library, and free massages for Mom at The Liberty Theater from Noon to 2pm.

In Ashland, downtown businesses are holding a gift-making event to celebrate Mom. It runs Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until 2:30. Find out more on the Paddington Station Facebook page.

And this weekend, celebrate our feathered friends World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday in North Mountain Parks Nature Center in Ashland. There’s going to be some cool events like bird walks and education booths. And for those of you who go cuckoo for competition, there’s bird calling and bird naming prizes to be won. It’s all going down on Saturday from eight to noon.

