UPDATE: Deputy cleared in Josephine County shooting

Update (04/15/2021 2:56 p.m.) – The deputy involved in a shooting this past March has been cleared of wrongdoing and will not face any charges.
Original story: JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Numerous law enforcement agencies are investigating after a deputy shot at a vehicle during a possible double homicide investigation.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, deputies got a report about a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in a remote area off McMullen Creek Road, about seven miles from Lake Selmac.
Police responded but firefighters weren’t able to make it to the scene due to poor road conditions.
As the fire subsided, two bodies were seen in the vehicle. At the time this article was published, their identities were unknown.
JCSO said during the investigation, deputies and Oregon State Police troopers were at a staging area about two miles from the burnt vehicle. At about 12:06 a.m. on March 25, two vehicles drove up to the staging area. While trying to contact the driver of the first vehicle, a Josephine County deputy shot at the vehicle for reasons not divulged by the sheriff’s office. That vehicle fled the scene and has not been found.
Because there were both Josephine County deputies and OSP troopers involved in the shooting, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to investigate.
JCSO did not indicate if the two incidents were directly connected.
No further information about either case was provided by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.