Update: elderly woman severly burned in Central Point house fire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – An elderly woman who was pulled from her burning mobile home is being treated for severe burns at a hospital in Portland.

Just after 11:00 Tuesday morning, fire crews were called to a structure fire on East Gregory Road in Central Point.

When they got there, smoke and flames were coming out of a doublewide manufactured home.

A neighbor had been able to pull the woman out before they arrived.

She was taken to a local hospital before being transferred.

The neighbor was treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Fire District 3 has determined the cause to be accidental started by smoking materials.

