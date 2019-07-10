Update: elderly woman severly burned in Central Point house fire

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – An elderly woman who was pulled from her burning mobile home is being treated for severe burns at a hospital in Portland.
Just after 11:00 Tuesday morning, fire crews were called to a structure fire on East Gregory Road in Central Point.
When they got there, smoke and flames were coming out of a doublewide manufactured home.
A neighbor had been able to pull the woman out before they arrived.
She was taken to a local hospital before being transferred.
The neighbor was treated and released for smoke inhalation.
Fire District 3 has determined the cause to be accidental started by smoking materials.