UPDATE: Escaped Central Oregon psychiatric patient back in custody

Update (06-21-22, 3:12 p.m.) – At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, St. Charles Medical Center staff members called 9-1-1 to report that Jeremy Allbritton arrived at the hospital. Bend police and deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after the initial call and took Allbritton into custody.

Original story: BEND, Ore. – A man facing criminal charges in Central and Southern Oregon escaped from a Bend psychiatric unit.

Police said 41-year-old Jeremy Owen Allbritton was being treated at St. Charles Bend’s psychiatric department before he escaped Monday morning.

Court records show Allbritton is supposed to appear before a Jackson County Judge for charges of assault and criminal mischief. He’s now wanted on several new crimes and has warrants for his arrest out of Oregon and California.

Before his escape, Allbritton reportedly assaulted hospital staff.