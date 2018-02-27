Update: Grants Pass police investigate suspicious item left at DHS

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspicious briefcase led to the evacuation of a state agency building in Grants Pass.
Law enforcement became aware of the situation at the Department of Human Services office on NW Hawthorne Avenue Monday evening.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the briefcase was in the lobby and had been there for quite some time. When it wasn’t picked up by the time the office was ready to close, DHS employees grew suspicious. Law enforcement was called and the building was evacuated.
Police said the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene. Investigators determined the briefcase contained personal items and it was safely removed.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.