Update: Heavy equipment stolen from White City business found

Update (11-28-17 1:50 p.m.) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said an aggregate screener stolen from White City-based Schnitzer Steel has been found. The $250,000 piece of equipment was located on the property of a logging company in Josephine County.
The sheriff’s office said they received several tips due to social media and news coverage of this case. “Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out, shared our post, and called us with information.”
Deputies are working on returning the equipment to Schnitzer Steel as they continue the investigation.
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Police are investigating the theft of a piece of heavy equipment from a Rogue Valley-based metal recycling company.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, sometime between the hours of 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. on November 20 a Construction Equipment Company (CEC) screener was stolen from Schnitzer Steel, located at 2625 Avenue G in White City.
A screener is a piece of heavy duty construction equipment used to sort aggregate materials. The 45’ by 10’ screener stolen from Schnitzer Steel is worth $250,000, police said.
A white dump truck was captured on surveillance footage hauling the CEC screener away. It was last seen at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Kirtland Road. Police said it looks like thieves used a dolly to hook the screener up to the dump truck.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 541 774-6801