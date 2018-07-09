Update: Klamathon Fire evacuation levels

HORNBROOK, Calif. – The Klamathon Fire is now 30% contained. That’s an improvement from the 25% reported during Sunday night’s press briefing.
Since the fire began last Thursday, it has grown to 35,250 acres. It’s burning from Hornbrook in Siskiyou County to just over the Oregon-California border.
81 structures have been destroyed, 12 more have been damaged, and more than 800 remain threatened. 2,700 people are currently battling those flames.
Evacuations remain in effect for parts of Siskiyou County, and Jackson County. In California, mandatory evacuations remain in effect for the communities of Hornbrook, Hilt, Colestin, and Iron Gate Reservoir as well as parts of the Klamath River Community Estates, East Irongate Estates, and Copco Lake Area. Evacuation warnings remain in effect in Siskiyou County for the Pheasant Valley Area and airport road area.
In Oregon, a Level 3, (go) evacuation notice has been issued for the Colestin Valley from the Oregon-California state-line to Mount Ashland Ski Road as well as the area east of I-5. A Level 2, (be set) evacuation notice is in place for Mount Ashland Ski Road from Mt. Ashland to Old Highway 99, and Old Highway 99 to Callahan’s Lodge as well as the area east of I-5.
Five homes in Klamath County have also been put on a Level 1 (be ready) notice. The sheriff’s office made notifications to those homes Monday.