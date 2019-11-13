UPDATE: Man injured in Klamath Falls officer-involved shooting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Police are providing more details about a shooting in a Klamath Falls neighborhood.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said at about 4:30 p.m. on November 12, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 300 block of Laguna Street.
When officers arrived, witnesses told them 34-year-old Robert Lee Faulkner left the home angry while armed with a handgun. He was reportedly seeking suicide by cop, witnesses told officers.
When law enforcement officers started searching around the home, Faulkner was found hidden in bushes with the handgun.
According to prosecutors, the officer that found Faulkner reportedly saw him as a threat and fired his weapon, injuring the man. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
No law enforcement officers were harmed in the incident.
A grand jury will review the incident while the officers involved are placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.