UPDATE: Missing man found dead in Coos County

“It is with great sadness that I have to report the lost subject, 77 year old Jessie Valle was found after passing away at the scene of the search, less than 500 meters from the point last seen. It’s believed Mr. Valle succumbed to the elements shortly after becoming lost. While it’s certainly not the outcome we had hoped for, the search concluded yesterday, 11-9-21 at about 11:30, giving the family some closure.

“We would like to thank family and friends of Mr. Valle, volunteers and Search and Rescue personnel from Douglas, Jackson and Coos Counties as well as the US Coast Guard that assisted in the search in cold, wet and windy conditions. We would also like to remind anyone going into the woods to please use a GPS if able, as well as to bring equipment for warmth and sustenance. It’s easy to get turned around, please make sure someone knows where you are going. If you find yourself lost, please shelter in place and listen for searchers.”

Original story: COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A man went missing in rural Coos County Monday.

Deputies said on November 7, 77-year-old Jessie Valle went mushroom picking off Weaver Ridge Road outside of Myrtle Point. He was with some friends, but he reportedly walked off on his own to check an area for mushrooms. He hasn’t been seen since.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Valle.

He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, a black coat and blue jeans.

If you see Valle, call the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.