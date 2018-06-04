Update: missing motorcyclist found in Douglas County

Update (06/04/18 9:10 a.m.) – A missing motorcyclist from Florida has been found alive in Douglas County.
31-year-old Matthew Kyle Chapin was reported to Oregon State Police on June 1. Since then, searchers have scoured the area around Tokatee Falls in an attempt to find the man.
On the evening of June 3, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Chapin was found alive on a dirt road near the Clearwater Falls day use area, about 70 miles east of Roseburg.
DCSO said Chapin was suffering from a “medical emergency” and was taken to a local hospital. He did not crash his motorcycle.
No further information was immediately released by deputies.
Original Story: DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing motorcyclist who was last known to be in Douglas County.
Oregon State Police said on June 1, they were notified that 31-year-old Matthew Kyle Chapin from Lake City, Florida had been touring on his motorcycle since mid-April. The last contact Chapin had with his family and friends was on May 27. His last known location was near Tokatee Falls on State Highway 138E in Douglas County Oregon on May 28.
Chapin reportedly planned to travel from Crater Lake to meet with family members in Portland on June 2.
OSP described Chapin as a white man, 6’0” tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a black helmet, black jacket and blue jeans. He was riding a 2016 Kawasaki dual sport motorcycle with Florida plate MCPB29.
Troopers and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Chapin in the Tokatee Falls area.
Anyone that has seen Chapin or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call OSP at 541-440-3333. Refer to case number SP18-200098.