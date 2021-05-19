UPDATE: Missing Portland foster child found

Update (05/19/21, 8:53 a.m.) – Social workers said missing foster teen Payton Brazell Smith has been found. The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division said they’re thankful for the community support to find Smith.
Original story: PORTLAND, Ore. – Child welfare workers are trying to find a missing teen believed to be in danger.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said 15-year-old Payton Brazell Smith is a foster child who went missing from Portland on March 22, 2021. She’s believed to be with two adults named David Jacobson and Tausha Hague. It’s possible she may be in a hotel near Northeast 97th Avenue and Northeast 102nd Avenue in Portland near the city’s border with Gresham.
Smith is described as 5’6” tall, 140 pounds with hazel/green eyes and brown hair that may be dyed purple, red, or other colors. She may be wearing nose rings and has a tattoo on her right inner arm that says “Hati.”
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.