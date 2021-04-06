Home
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Update (04/06/2021 9:40 a.m.) – Grants Pass police say Nanci Dean was found safe. No further information was provided.

Original story: GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Nanci M. Dean was last seen in the area of Union Avenue in Grants Pass. She was reportedly driving a brown 2015 Mercedes Benz with Oregon plates 852 HZS.

Police said Dean has dementia.

Anyone who sees Dean is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.

