UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Update (04/06/2021 9:40 a.m.) – Grants Pass police say Nanci Dean was found safe. No further information was provided.
Original story: GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding a missing woman.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Nanci M. Dean was last seen in the area of Union Avenue in Grants Pass. She was reportedly driving a brown 2015 Mercedes Benz with Oregon plates 852 HZS.
Police said Dean has dementia.
Anyone who sees Dean is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.