UPDATE: Murder suspect arrested

Medford, Ore. — An update to a story NBC5 News brought you Wednesday — when a fatal shooting happened about 2:30 Wednesday morning at the Brentwood Village Apartments on Table Rock Road. NBC5 News spoke with neighbors Wednesday who are trying to process what happened.

Medford Police have identified the suspect as Frank Joseph Hernandez, 25 years old. They subsequently obtained a warrant for his arrest and began looking for him.

Police said the investigation took them to a home on the 6500 block of Kentucky Drive, near Gold Hill. Medford Police SWAT team, Medford Detectives, and MADGE investigators surrounded the home at about 4 p.m.

Police evacuated everyone, leaving only the suspect inside. Hernandez told officers he was armed with multiple firearms and threatened to shoot himself or force police to shoot him.

According to law enforcement, tear gas was used to get the suspect to come out. Hernandez was taken into custody, and two firearms were recovered from the scene, a shotgun and a handgun – which police say may have been the weapon used during the murder.

During the investigation, police found out the suspect and the victim were involved in a dispute over drugs and the shooting was witnessed by several subjects who left the scene prior to police arrival, and they tracked down those witnesses.

 

