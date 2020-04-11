Update: officer shot, suspect dead near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH COUNTY, ORE. — UPDATE: The officer-involved shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.
According to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies were called to check out a reported domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Fargo Street. The initial report indicated that an intoxicated male was trying to take his children.
By the time deputies arrived, they said the suspect was no longer there. The DA said police began to try to track down the suspect’s vehicle, believing the man was possibly intoxicated and had a 6-year-old child in the vehicle, along with an AK47 rifle.
The vehicle was spotted by an Oregon State Police trooper near Biehn Street and Crater Lake Parkway. Police said the man attempted to elude, which led to a pursuit. OSP along with KCCO continued pursuing the car north on Highway 97. Deputies deployed a spike strip on the highway which brought the vehicle to a stop on Wocus Road.
According to the DA, that’s when the man exited his vehicle and fired numerous shots at the officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the suspect.
One officer was injured in the shooting, the extent of his injuries is not known but NBC5 News is told the injuries are non-life threatening and the officer is expected to make a full recovery.
The child was unharmed and is now safe.
The DA’s office said the names of those involved are being withheld at this time. The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, as is standard procedure with an officer-involved shooting.
The Klamath County Major Crime Team is now investigating, with Klamath Falls Police as lead agency.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.
ORIGINAL:
An officer was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting near Klamath Falls.
NBC2’S Lyle Ahrens was at the scene Friday afternoon and took photos of the police activity on Highway 97 near Wocus Road, a couple of miles north of Klamath Falls.
He reported there were about a dozen bullet holes in an OSP cruiser at the scene.
A source at the scene said an officer was taken away in an ambulance. That same source said the suspect is dead.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said the officer was shot in the neck and shoulder. We don’t know the agency the officer worked with or the officer’s condition.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.