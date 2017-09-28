Update on Miller Complex fires

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – The Forest Service predicted the Abney Fire–part of the Miller Complex–would produce a visible plume of smoke above communities in southwestern Oregon Thursday.
With the day’s warm and dry weather, fire activity is expected to increase accordingly.
Crews are working on the active portions of the Miller Complex and are monitoring fires that are “well within containment lines,” according to the USFS.
With smoke settling in above the Rogue Valley, there may be some relief on the way.
“Today will likely be the last day of active burning as a cold front will arrive tomorrow and bring more fall-like weather over the weekend,” the USFS wrote. “Some light rain is expected on Friday but wetting rain is unlikely.”
The overall containment on the Miller Complex stands at 80% as of Thursday morning. The USFS said the level of containment will likely not grow until there is a “season ending weather event.”
The total size of the Miller Complex is estimated to be approximately 36,496 acres.