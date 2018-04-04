Update: Shady Cove shooting suspect in custody

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Police announced they’ve taken a suspected shooter into custody.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on April 4 at 12:57 a.m., a man was reportedly shot in the 2500 block of Indian Creek Road in Shady Cove.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found a 37-year-old transient with a gunshot wound to the hip.
According to witnesses, the shooting was the result of an altercation between the victim and 29-year-old Kaleb Patrick Harris, who is also a transient in the Shady Cove area.
JSCO deputies recovered a 9mm handgun that was apparently used in the shooting.
Initially, police were unable to locate Harris, who reportedly didn’t pose a danger to the public. However, just before noon Monday, Harris called dispatchers and said he wanted to turn himself in.
Harris was found on Highway 62 in Shady Cove where he was taken into custody without incident.
Police are still working out what specific charges Harris will receive.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-776-7206 and refer to case number 18-6507.