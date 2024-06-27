Upper Applegate Fire at 896 acres, now 55% contained

RUCH, Ore. – The Upper Applegate Fire burning on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is 55% contained.

According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fire has burned through 896 acres. ODF says firefighters are continuing to make progress, with crews working overnight to bolster lines and mop up the southern edge.

On the northeastern edge, hazard trees and steep ground are creating challenges for crews making it difficult and dangerous to work around. ODF says a firefighter broke a leg Tuesday while working on a steep slope. They were carried out by their crew and transported to a local hospital. Firefighters continue to work as safely as possible around potential hazards such as falling trees and on uneven terrain.

More than 400 people will be working on the fire Thursday, that includes 14 20-person crews as well as eight engines, four bulldozers, eight water tenders, two chippers, 10 medical personnel and several air resources. ODF says additional aircraft and airtankers will be ordered as needed.

Evacuation orders remain unchanged at Level 1 – Be Ready for zone JAC-434 and a Level 2 – Be Ready for zone JAC-436. More information on emergency management zones can be found on the Project Genasys website.

BLM-managed lands in the Upper Applegate Fire area are closed. This includes Grouse Creek Road.

The fire was first reported Thursday night.

For more information or updates, head to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website.

