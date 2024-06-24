Upper Applegate Fire burns through 756 acres, 100% lined

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Upper Applegate Fire, burning on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has stayed at 756 acres overnight. In a Facebook post Monday, the Oregon Department of Forestry says the high humidity overnight helped to moderate the fire’s behavior which allowed crews to make significant progress plumbing the fire. Approximately 80% of the fire has been plumbed and there are both direct and indirect lines around 100% of the fire, but rough terrain continues to be a challenge.

Level 2 evacuation notices remain in place for zones JAC-434 and JAC-436. More information on evacuation zones and notices can be found on the Project Genasys website.

Resources, which include 430 personnel, six engines, five tree fallers, four bulldozers and four helicopters, will stay focused on strengthening the line, especially on the eastern side.

ODF says an infrared flight will take place on Monday to get an updated acreage map.

The cause of the fire, which sparked on Thursday, is currently under investigation.

