Upper Applegate Fire remains at 890 acres, 45% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Upper Applegate Fire has remained at 890 acres overnight and is now 45% contained. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, crews were able to conduct controlled burns on the eastern edge of the fire. Meanwhile mop up efforts are continuing along the southern edge while the northern edge is being prepped for additional controlled burns. Those are expected to take place over the next two nights.

The fire is expected to increase in acreage over the next few days as crews continue to conduct those controlled burns within the fire line.

Level 2 – Be Set evacuation notices remain in effect for zones JAC-434 and JAC-436.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.