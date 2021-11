China’s push for a place on Interpol’s 13-person executive committee has received pushback from 50 politicians in 20 countries. Hu Binchen’s election would be giving “a green light” for China to misuse the international organization, they say, and put “dissidents living abroad at even graver risk.”

