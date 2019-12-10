UPS driver killed in Florida shootout remembered

Friends and fellow ups employees gathered to remember Frank Ordonez, killed in a police-involved shooting on Thursday.
Joe Merino is Ordonez’s stepfather. He said, “They love Frank. They want Frank back. They miss Frank.”
Mourners left behind touching messages and UPS post-it notes, flowers and candles on Ordonez’s car that he parked at the UPS facility in Dural. It will be the last time he would show up to work.
Merino said the outpouring of love has touched his family. “That that meant a lot to us,” he said. “That meant that Frank was loved.”
Merino said that police could have handled the situation differently. “The SWAT team comes in with the hostage negotiator. SWAT comes in with snipers. None of that happened. It was a free for all. They were, it was just, well, the wild wild West. Frank was murdered.”
John Rivers, former president of the Miami Dade Police Union, weighed in on that claim this week in south Florida. “You have to remember,” he said, “that a sharpshooter or a sniper as we call them, they have to have time to set up. This unfolded at that moment in time in seconds. A sniper would have never been able to, to set up that quickly or SWAT for that matter.”
Investigators said this all started after Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill robbed the Regent Jewelry store in Coral Gables.
Police said the crooks tried to make their getaway by carjacking and kidnapping Ordonez, leading police on a chase from Miami-Dade County into Broward, firing at officers.
Police moved in once the UPS truck was at a stop.
Shots rang out the two suspects — along with Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw, a man sitting nearby in his car — were killed as bullets went flying.
As the investigation continues now with a multitude of unanswered questions, Ordonez’s family will be looking for one thing. “All we’re seeking is justice,” Merino said. “There was an injustice here. There was negligence, there was recklessness.”
At least 18 officers fired their weapons during the shootout.
Family and friends gathered for a viewing for Ordonez Monday in Miami. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday.