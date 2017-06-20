UPS to start adding extra holiday shipping fees

For the first time, UPS will be adding surcharges to packages shipped during the holiday season.
According to a USA Today report, the charges will range from 27 cents to 97 cents on parcels shipped in November and December.
The fee structure indicates packages shipped during the last two weeks of November and the week before Christmas will cost 27 cents more.
Residential deliveries between December 17 and 23 could cost an additional 81 cents and 97 cents for next day air.
The surcharges for the holiday season will help cover the cost of hiring additional workers and renting extra planes and trucks.