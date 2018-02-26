Urban growth boundary expansion reaches final step

MEDFORD, Ore. — In order to accommodate growth and limit urban sprawl over the coming years, Medford is hoping to add almost 1,700 acres to the urban growth boundary.
The expansion allows the city to use land within the boundary for more residential and commercial development if they need it as the city grows.
“We anticipate that our population is going to continue to grow pretty dramatically over the next couple of decades, and so, it’s about time that we concluded this part of the urban growth boundary expansion,” explained Planning Director Matt Brinkley.
Medford’s urban growth boundary hasn’t been expanded since 1991.
The city has sent the proposal to the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, they hope to get the okay by late spring.