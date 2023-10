DEL NOTRE COUNTY, Cal. – Good news for highway 101 in Del Norte County.

Last Chance Grade south of Crescent City is now open to two way traffic for the first time and get this nine years.

While traffic is flowing freely for now the landslide prone area is still a top priority for Caltrans.

It’s still working on a long term solution.

