10 best field hockey photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics

As the 2024 Olympic field hockey tournaments come to a close, here’s a look at 10 of the best moments caught on camera at Yves du Manoir Stadium.
Joosje Burg’s battle scars
Despite having a ball slammed right into her nose — a hit that caused an immediate rush of blood — Joosje Burg threw on a practice jersey, used white tape to add her number to the back, and hopped back onto the field to finish the game.
Harmanpreet’s heart
Harmanpreet Singh was Team India’s hero throughout a tournament which ended in a second consecutive bronze medal. As soon as he was able, he found his real prize — his daughter.
Dedication of Olympic proportions
The Spanish women’s field hockey team has never won a medal. Still, its fans are some of the most enthusiastic.
An unlikely opponent
A rogue sprinkler interrupted the men’s gold medal match. Of course, both teams used the impromptu timeout to file grievances with the referees.
Family matters
Belgium’s second tournament appearance was marked by a two-loss run that ended in the bronze medal match. Despite missing the podium, the unprecedented performance was worthy of a kiss.
Unbridled joy
Caution: Winning the team’s first gold medal in over two decades may result in uncontrollable bliss.
A goalie in shock
Despite making her national debut in 2015, Dutch goalkeeper Anne Veenendaal’s Olympic debut didn’t come until Paris — but it was a flashy one. Over the last two weeks, the 28-year-old allowed eight goals allowed in as many matches, earned two shutouts, and secured a second-consecutive gold medal for her country.
Retirement party
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran backstopped India to its second-consecutive bronze medal with two shootout wins and 50 saves on 62 shots. What better way to end your career?
Dutch devotion
It’s no question where this fan’s loyalties lie, but who can blame her? The Netherlands has won a combined 20 medals in field hockey — more than any other country.
Written in the stars (or sunset)
The field hockey tournament that brought unprecedented success to the Netherlands began with a sky as vibrant as the Dutch’s signature orange uniforms.
