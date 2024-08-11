10 best field hockey photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics

As the 2024 Olympic field hockey tournaments come to a close, here’s a look at 10 of the best moments caught on camera at Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Joosje Burg’s battle scars

Despite having a ball slammed right into her nose — a hit that caused an immediate rush of blood — Joosje Burg threw on a practice jersey, used white tape to add her number to the back, and hopped back onto the field to finish the game.

Joosje Burg of the Netherlands women’s field hockey team with her head injury during the semifinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Stade Olympique Yves du Manoir on August 7, 2024. Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Harmanpreet’s heart

Harmanpreet Singh was Team India’s hero throughout a tournament which ended in a second consecutive bronze medal. As soon as he was able, he found his real prize — his daughter.

Bronze medalist Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with his daughter following the men’s field hockey medal ceremony at the Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 08, 2024. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Dedication of Olympic proportions

The Spanish women’s field hockey team has never won a medal. Still, its fans are some of the most enthusiastic.

Spanish fans show their support during the women’s quarterfinal match between Belgium and Spain on day 10 of the Paris Olympics at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 05, 2024. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

An unlikely opponent

A rogue sprinkler interrupted the men’s gold medal match. Of course, both teams used the impromptu timeout to file grievances with the referees.

The Dutch react as a water sprinkler comes on during play in the men’s gold medal match between Germany and the Netherlands at the Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 08, 2024. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Family matters

Belgium’s second tournament appearance was marked by a two-loss run that ended in the bronze medal match. Despite missing the podium, the unprecedented performance was worthy of a kiss.

Judith Vandermeiren is greeted by a relative after the women’s bronze medal field hockey match between Argentina and Belgium during the Paris Olympics at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on August 9, 2024. Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Unbridled joy

Caution: Winning the team’s first gold medal in over two decades may result in uncontrollable bliss.

Joep de Mol (obscured) and Derck de Vilder of the Netherlands celebrate victory following the penalty shoot out during the men’s gold medal match between Germany and Netherlands on day 13 of the Paris Olympics at the Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 08, 2024. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

A goalie in shock

Despite making her national debut in 2015, Dutch goalkeeper Anne Veenendaal’s Olympic debut didn’t come until Paris — but it was a flashy one. Over the last two weeks, the 28-year-old allowed eight goals allowed in as many matches, earned two shutouts, and secured a second-consecutive gold medal for her country.

Anne Veenendaal of the Netherlands celebrates after the gold-winning penalty shootout during the match between the Netherlands v and China at the Stade Olympique Yves du Manoir on August 9, 2024. Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Retirement party

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran backstopped India to its second-consecutive bronze medal with two shootout wins and 50 saves on 62 shots. What better way to end your career?

Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran celebrates after winning the men’s bronze medal field hockey match between India and Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on August 8, 2024. Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Dutch devotion

It’s no question where this fan’s loyalties lie, but who can blame her? The Netherlands has won a combined 20 medals in field hockey — more than any other country.

A Netherlands fan looks on ahead of the women’s field hockey final between the Netherlands and China during at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on August 9, 2024. Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Written in the stars (or sunset)

The field hockey tournament that brought unprecedented success to the Netherlands began with a sky as vibrant as the Dutch’s signature orange uniforms.

A general view as the sun sets during play in the women’s Pool A match between the Netherlands and France on day one of the Paris Olympics at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 27, 2024. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.