10 best photos of U.S. women’s rugby at the 2024 Olympics

The U.S. women’s rugby team won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was a memorable tournament that produced some picture-perfect moments. Here’s a list of the 10 best photos in particular order.

Alev Kelter’s stiff arm

Three-time Olympian Alev Kelter is a beast on the pitch. She scored consistently throughout the tournament and even proposed to her girlfriend after the bronze medal win.

Alev Kelter executes a stiff arm against Teagan Levi of Australia in the bronze medal match. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sweet taste of victory

The U.S. reacts to winning the bronze medal against Australia.

The U.S. women’s rugby team reacts to winning bronze at the 2024 Paris Games. Carl De Souza/Getty

Ilona Maher’s passionate scream

This is just an awesome photo of Maher reacting during the match against France in pool play. The U.S. women went undefeated in pool play.

Ilona Maher reacts during the match against France in pool play. Mustafa Ciftci/Getty Images

A kiss to remember

Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick scored the most important try of the tournament, but it wasn’t her first at the Paris Games. She blew a kiss after scoring a try against Japan in the pool stage of play.

Alex Sedrick blows a kiss after scoring a try. Alex Ho/Getty Images

Eiffel tower celebration

The team celebrated their bronze medal at Champions Park in front of the Eiffel tower.

The U.S. women’s rugby team celebrates their bronze medal at Champions Park. Miguel Medina/Getty Images

Sedrick’s last-second game winning try

Sedrick scored a last-second try to tie the game against Australia in the women’s bronze medal match. She kicked the conversion to win the game and the Americans won the first medal in rugby sevens for the U.S. at an Olympic Games.

Alex Sedrick scores at the last-second against Australia in the women’s bronze medal match to win the game. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Light lifting

Naya Tapper demonstrated her strength when she lifted Kayla Canett to receive a kickoff against France.

Kayla Canett jumps to receive a kickoff against France. Alex Ho/Getty Images

Ilona Maher’s stiff arm

Maher was a break-out star at the Games both on-and-off the pitch. Her TikTok’s soared to new heights as her stiff arms turned heads on the pitch.

Ilona Maher stiff arms Gabriela Lima on the way to scoring a try at the 2024 Paris Games. Carl De Souza/Getty

Sammy Sullivan’s try

Sammy Sullivan had a strong showing in her Olympic debut. She represents the United States on and off the pitch as a Captain in the U.S. Army.

Sammy Sullivan scores a try against Brazil at the 2024 Games. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Victory bell celebration

A neat aspect of the rugby tournament was winning teams ringing the victory bell after a win. The bell will be hung at the Notre Dame Cathedral after the Games end as part of the Paris legacy project.

The U.S. women’s rugby team poses with the victory bell after a win against Great Britain. Michael Steele/Getty Images

BONUS

Canett demonstrates picture-perfect form with a check-to-check tackle, the ideal tackle in rugby. It’s a photo coaches should show beginners in the sport.

Kayla Canett makes a perfect tackle in the bronze medal match. Carl De Souza/Getty

Finally, in the spirit of rugby and Olympic sports bringing the world together, the women’s rugby teams that medaled at the 2024 Paris Games posed for a photo together, but made sure to mix up who was sitting with who.

New Zealand, Canada and the United States pose for a photo after winning medals in women’s rugby. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.