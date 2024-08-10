10 best photos of U.S. women’s rugby at the 2024 Olympics

The U.S. women’s rugby team won the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was a memorable tournament that produced some picture-perfect moments. Here’s a list of the 10 best photos in particular order.
Alev Kelter’s stiff arm
Three-time Olympian Alev Kelter is a beast on the pitch. She scored consistently throughout the tournament and even proposed to her girlfriend after the bronze medal win.
Sweet taste of victory
The U.S. reacts to winning the bronze medal against Australia.
Ilona Maher’s passionate scream
This is just an awesome photo of Maher reacting during the match against France in pool play. The U.S. women went undefeated in pool play.
A kiss to remember
Alex ‘Spiff’ Sedrick scored the most important try of the tournament, but it wasn’t her first at the Paris Games. She blew a kiss after scoring a try against Japan in the pool stage of play.
Eiffel tower celebration
The team celebrated their bronze medal at Champions Park in front of the Eiffel tower.
Sedrick’s last-second game winning try
Sedrick scored a last-second try to tie the game against Australia in the women’s bronze medal match. She kicked the conversion to win the game and the Americans won the first medal in rugby sevens for the U.S. at an Olympic Games.
Light lifting
Naya Tapper demonstrated her strength when she lifted Kayla Canett to receive a kickoff against France.
Ilona Maher’s stiff arm
Maher was a break-out star at the Games both on-and-off the pitch. Her TikTok’s soared to new heights as her stiff arms turned heads on the pitch.
Sammy Sullivan’s try
Sammy Sullivan had a strong showing in her Olympic debut. She represents the United States on and off the pitch as a Captain in the U.S. Army.
Victory bell celebration
A neat aspect of the rugby tournament was winning teams ringing the victory bell after a win. The bell will be hung at the Notre Dame Cathedral after the Games end as part of the Paris legacy project.
BONUS
Canett demonstrates picture-perfect form with a check-to-check tackle, the ideal tackle in rugby. It’s a photo coaches should show beginners in the sport.
Finally, in the spirit of rugby and Olympic sports bringing the world together, the women’s rugby teams that medaled at the 2024 Paris Games posed for a photo together, but made sure to mix up who was sitting with who.
