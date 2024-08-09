10 best table tennis photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 9, 2024

table tennis - Credit: Getty Images

table tennis – Credit: Getty Images

Here are the top pictures that captured all the chop-ition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tennis tournament.

 

Ma Long, considered the greatest table tennis player of all time, served as one of China’s flagbearers at the Opening Cermony. 

ma long flag bearer
Getty Images

 

Lily Zhang of the United States keeps her eyes on the prize. 

table tennis
Getty Images

 

South Korea’s mixed doubles team of Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin show and share the love after they captured the bronze medal. 

table tennis
Getty Images

 

India’s Manika Batra had a deft and decorated hand at the Paris Games, sporting national pride with the Indian flag painted on the nail her pointer finger, and the Olympic rings aptly adorning her ring finger’s nail.

table tennis
Getty Images

 

An aerial view of the gold medal match between Sweden’s Truls Moregard and China’s Fan Zhendong

table tennis
Getty Images

 

Bruna Alexandre of Brazil is one of the rare athletes who has competed in both the Olympics as well as the Paralympics in Paris. 

table tennis
Getty Images

 

The Swedish team had plenty of support throughout the Games, including these two flag-clad fans. 

table tennis
Getty Images

 

Annett Kaufmann of Germany throws her hands up in excitement after winning a point during the quarterfinal match between India and Germany. 

table tennis
Getty Images

 

Fans embraced and celebrated 17-year-old Felix Lebrun of France, dubbing him, “King Lebrun.” 

table tennis
Getty Images

 

A GOAT grip: Martin Allegro of Belgium picks up a paddle with the image of fellow Olympian Ma Long on the bottom. 

table tennis
Getty Images

 

