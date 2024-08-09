10 best table tennis photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics

Here are the top pictures that captured all the chop-ition at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tennis tournament.

Ma Long, considered the greatest table tennis player of all time, served as one of China’s flagbearers at the Opening Cermony.

Lily Zhang of the United States keeps her eyes on the prize.

South Korea’s mixed doubles team of Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin show and share the love after they captured the bronze medal.

India’s Manika Batra had a deft and decorated hand at the Paris Games, sporting national pride with the Indian flag painted on the nail her pointer finger, and the Olympic rings aptly adorning her ring finger’s nail.

An aerial view of the gold medal match between Sweden’s Truls Moregard and China’s Fan Zhendong.

Bruna Alexandre of Brazil is one of the rare athletes who has competed in both the Olympics as well as the Paralympics in Paris.

The Swedish team had plenty of support throughout the Games, including these two flag-clad fans.

Annett Kaufmann of Germany throws her hands up in excitement after winning a point during the quarterfinal match between India and Germany.

Fans embraced and celebrated 17-year-old Felix Lebrun of France, dubbing him, “King Lebrun.”

A GOAT grip: Martin Allegro of Belgium picks up a paddle with the image of fellow Olympian Ma Long on the bottom.

