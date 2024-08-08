10 best tennis photos from the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympic tennis tournament delighted, shocked and served a new class of Olympic tennis medalists. Here are the ten best pictures that dust off the clay courts of Paris and puts the week of action into focus.

Former French Open champion Billie Jean King kicked off the tennis tournament with a performance of “Les trois coups” on Phillipe-Chatrier Court. The tradition dates back from medieval ages in French theatre when the stage manager would strike his baton on the ground three times to alert theatregoers that the play is about to commence and it’s time to take their seat.

‎ Getty Images

American Coco Gauff‘s Olympic career took flight in her Game debut in Paris.

‎ Getty Images

Spain’s super smash doubles team of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz competed together for the first time on the Parisian courts at Roland-Garros.

‎ Getty Images

But first, let them get a selfie: women’s doubles champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy pose with fans as they celebrate their gold medal win.

‎ Getty Images

A fan cheers from the stands as Novak Djokovic battles Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final.

‎ Getty Images

Marta Kostyuk has a monochromatic moment with the Olympic rings behind her at the Olympic tennis tournament.

‎ Getty Images

Dan Evans and Andy Murray may have invented a new Olympic sport, synchronized celebrating, after the pair rejoiced simultaneously after their second round win in men’s doubles.

‎ Getty Images

Women’s champion Zheng Qinwen fell to the floor in disbelief after she upset Iga Swiatek in the women’s singles semifinals.

‎ Getty Images

Goal diggers: Americans Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz celebrate their bronze medal win at the Games mimicking a digging motion, alluding to the mental well of perseverance they tapped into during their week at Roland-Garros.

‎ Getty Images

The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, carried the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony, seen here crossing the Seine with fellow Olympians, Serena Willams, Carl Lewis and Nadia Comaneci.

‎ Getty Images

