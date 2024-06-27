2 Portland Thorns players selected for U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team

Author: KGW Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Two Portland Thorns players have been named to the U.S. women’s national team Olympic roster. Thorns forward Sophia Smith and midfielder Sam Coffey will represent the U.S. at the Paris Olympics.

U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes announced the 18-player roster Wednesday morning.

“It’s always an honor to represent the United States, but to do so at the Olympics is a privilege that is difficult to put into words,” Smith said. “Every kid dreams of getting to be a part of the Olympics, including myself, and I cannot wait to hopefully bring home another Gold Medal for the United States.”

The Paris Olympics will mark Smith’s second major tournament; she played in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Smith has recorded 19 goals and eight assists in 48 appearances since her debut.

Coffey has appeared in all 10 matches for the U.S. so far in 2024, starting in eight during which she recorded a 5-1-2 record as part of the Starting XI. The Paris Olympics will be Coffey’s first major tournament of any kind. “Making the Olympic roster is a lifelong dream come true,” Coffey said. “I’m so honored and I could not be more excited to represent Team USA, and the Thorns at such an incredible event.”

The Thorns congratulated the pair in a post on Instagram, saying, “a dream now a reality. They’re going to Paris!” One of the most decorated players in U.S. women’s soccer history will not head to Paris. For the first time since 2008, Alex Morgan has been left off the American roster headed to the Olympics. In a statement on X, Morgan said she was disappointed she will not be representing the U.S. on the Olympic state, and added that the tournament is “close to my heart.” Smith and Coffey will join the U.S. after the Thorns’ Olympic send-off match against San Diego Wave at Providence Park on July 5. Before traveling to Paris, the U.S. will compete in two friendly matches against Mexico and Costa Rice on July 13 and July 16, respectively. The Thorns will continue National Women’s Soccer League play, taking on the Utah Royals at 7 p.m. on June 29. Read the original article here.

