2012 Olympic champion Allison Schmitt misses out on 200m freestyle final in Tokyo

Four-time Olympian Allison Schmitt will not contend for a medal individually in Tokyo after finishing 10th in the 200-meter freestyle semifinals.
Schmitt, the 2012 Olympic champion in the event at 1:53.61, went 1:56.87 on Tuesday. It took 1:56.58 to advance to the final. At U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June, Schmitt finished second to Katie Ledecky in the event, going 1:56.79
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus is the top qualifier for the final, going 1:54.82, followed by Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey with a 1:55.16 and Ledecky with a 1:55.34.
Schmitt, a Team USA captain in Tokyo, has no other individual events at these Games, but will compete on the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay. She already won a bronze, her ninth Olympic medal, as a prelims swimmer for the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
In her first Olympics in 2008, Schmitt won a bronze medal leading off the women’s 4×200 free relay. In addition to her individual gold medal in London, she won golds on both the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays, and also took silver behind a young Ledecky in the 400 free. In Rio, where she was also named a team captain, Schmitt earned a gold medal in the 4×200 free relay and a silver as a prelims swimmer for the 4×100 free relay.
A close friend of Michael Phelps, Schmitt has been open about her struggle with mental health since the 2012 Games. After Rio, she took a hiatus from swimming but never left the USADA drug-testing pool, indicating she wasn’t yet done with the sport as her friend Phelps was. In April 2018, she made her comeback at the Pro Swim Series in Mesa, Arizona.