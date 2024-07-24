2024 Argentina Olympians Simonet, Pilar Campoy get engaged in Paris

2024 Argentina Olympians Simonet, Pilar Campoy engaged in Paris

It won’t be long before 2024 Olympians have medals hanging around their necks in Paris, but one athlete already has a ring.

Pablo Simonet, a member of Argentina’s Olympic handball team, proposed to fellow Argentina Olympian Maria Pilar Campoy, a field hockey star, Wednesday in Paris. Simonet and Campoy have been together since 2015 and both competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but what better place than the City of Love to announce your love to the world?

Simonet posted a video of the proposal on Instagram with this translated caption:

“The woman of my life said yes to me. In the dream place, where everything arose and where we fought so hard to be. Happiness is total, thank you friends, and few accomplices for making this special and being able to keep this for ourselves forever. Paris is always a good idea.”





Cheers to the happy couple, and may their time in Paris only go up from here!

