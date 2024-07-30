2024 Olympic men’s golf: Round 2 tee times, groupings and how to watch

Tee times and groupings were released Tuesday for Rounds 1 and 2 of the Olympic men’s golf competition, which begins Thursday at Le Golf National outside Paris, France.

Here’s a look at when players will be competing in Friday’s second round and how to watch (all times ET).

Round 2 tee times and groupings

3 a.m.: Carl Yuan (CHN), Camilo Villegas (COL), Matteo Manassero (ITA)

3:11 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (POL), Sami Valimaki (FIN), David Puig (ESP)

3:22 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (RSA), Keita Nakajima (JPN), Kevin Yu (TPE)

3:33 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (GER), Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN), Thomas Detry (BEL)

3:44 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (KOR), Shane Lowry (IRL), Nick Taylor (CAN)

3:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Jon Rahm (ESP)

4:11 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (FRA), Collin Morikawa (USA), Matt Fitzpatrick (GBR)

4:22 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Rafa Campos (PUR), Carlos Ortiz (MEX)

4:33 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (COL), Mito Pereira (CHI), Kristoffer Ventura (NOR)

4:44 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR), Joel Girrbach (SUI), Tapio Pulkkanen (FIN)

4:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (FRA), Matthias Schmid (GER), C.T. Pan (TPE)

5:06 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN), Alejandro Tosti (ARG), Joaquin Niemann (CHI)

5:17 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (ARG), Alex Noren (SWE), Ryan Fox (NZL)

5:33 a.m.: Min Woo Lee (AUS), Corey Conners (CAN), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA)

5:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Tommy Fleetwood (GBR)

5:55 a.m.: Sepp Straka (AUT), Jason Day (AUS), Tom Kim (KOR)

6:06 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (IRL), Ludvig Åberg (SWE)

6:17 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (BEL), Daniel Hillier (NZL), Guido Migliozzi (ITA)

6:28 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA), Gavin Green (MAS), Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND)

6:39 a.m.: Phachara Khongwatmai (THA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Zecheng Dou (CHN)

