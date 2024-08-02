2024 Olympic tennis: Carlos Alcaraz flies to finals

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Olympic singles final with a brutal 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of overwhelmed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at Roland-Garros on Friday.

The 21-year-old second seed is bidding to add Olympic gold to the French Open and Wimbledon titles he won recently and was in devastating form on Court Philippe Chatrier.

From the moment Auger-Aliassime double-faulted to hand over an early service break, it was one-way traffic. A ruthless Alcaraz wrapped up the victory in a little more than an hour.

Alcaraz will face either top seed Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday’s gold-medal match.

They play their semifinal later on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime still has the possibility of taking home two medals as he will contest the bronze medal match in the mixed doubles later alongside Gabriela Dabrowski.

