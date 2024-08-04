2024 Olympic Tennis Men’s Singles Final LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights, news, from the Men’s gold medal match in Paris

SEE MORE: How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic men’s singles final at 2024 Paris Olympics

Pre-match: Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Olympic tennis concludes today with a marquee match for the ages. All-time men’s tennis title winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia goes head-to-head with the leader of the new era of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Even though the pair are both bidding for the same goal – their first Olympic gold medal, they come to the Games in diametrically opposite places in their careers.

At 21 years old, Alcaraz has already captured four Grand Slam titles, including the French Open trophy in May. Alcaraz burst onto the tennis scene at just 16, and in the ensuing years has postured himself to be the game’s next great leading man. Should he win the gold medal, he will become the youngest Olympic singles champion and would join Steffi Graf and Nadal in winning the French, Wimbledon and Olympic titles in the same year.

While Djokovic’s trophy case is bursting at the seams with accolades a plenty, there is one precious piece of metal that has eluded him throughout his career: an Olympic gold. Some say the Serbian is long overdue. Djokovic has only managed an Olympic best of a bronze in 2008 in his five Games appearances. At 37, Djokovic is the oldest player to reach the Olympic men’s singles final since tennis returned to the Games program in 1988. Paris may be his last shot to finally end his medal drought. Should he emerge the victor, Djokovic would complete the “Golden Slam” in singles, which is when a player has won all four Grand Slam titles and the gold at the Olympics. To elevate to a “Golden Slam” champion would put Djokovic in rarefied air. Only four other tennis players have completed it: Steffi Graff (GER), Andre Agassi (USA), Rafael Nadal (ESP), and Serena Williams (USA).

The pair are currently split in matchups, but Alcaraz took the win in their last meeting at the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, decimating Djokovic in straight sets.

While Alcaraz comes to the clay with youth on his side, Djokovic brings with him something even more potent: a champion’s final chance for glory.

This dream is long lived and fought for. I wanted to compete in the finals of Olympic games for such a long time. Representing my country at a global event is a huge privilege and honor that I cherish. Serbia will have a medal on Sunday!!! Ideeeemooooo ð¥³ð·ð¸ð·ð¸ð·ð¸ð·ð¸ pic.twitter.com/GLywjKPNNd — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 2, 2024





© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.