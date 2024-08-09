2024 Olympic women’s golf: Final-round tee times, groupings, how to watch

The final round of the Olympic women’s golf competition is Saturday, Aug. 10, at Le Golf National.

Coverage will begin on Golf Channel at 3 a.m. ET. Watch or stream live on the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps to view on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices. Full coverage times and stream links below tee times (all times ET).

Final round tee times, groupings for Olympic women’s golf event (Aug. 10)

Tee time Players (country) 3 a.m. Ursula Wikstrom (Finland), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Noora Komulainen (Finland) 3:11 a.m. Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Perrine Delacour (France), Maria Fassi (Mexico) 3:22 a.m. Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic) 3:33 a.m. Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark), Paula Reto (South Africa), Anne van Dam (Netherlands) 3:44 a.m. Madelene Stavnar (Norway), Ana Belac (Slovenia), Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 3:55 a.m. Diksha Dagar (India), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Alena Sharp (Canada) 4:11 a.m. Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Aditi Ashok (India), Yuka Saso (Japan) 4:22 a.m. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Sarah Schober (Austria), Shannon Tan (Singapore) 4:33 a.m. Emma Spitz (Austria), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Charley Hull (Great Britain) 4:44 a.m. Lilia Vu (USA), Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland) 4:55 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Celine Borge (Norway) 5:06 a.m. Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Linn Grant (Sweden), Georgia Hall (Great Britain) 5:17 a.m. Minjee Lee (Australia), Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Manon De Roey (Belgium) 5:33 a.m. Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa), Azahara Munoz (Spain) 5:44 a.m. Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Maja Stark (Sweden) 5:55 a.m. Brooke Hendersonn (Canada), Esther Henseleit (Germany), Pia Babnik (Slovenia) 6:06 a.m. Ruoning Yin (China), Hannah Green (Australia), Amy Yang (Korea) 6:17 a.m. Nelly Korda (USA), Xiyu Janet Lin (China, Celine Boutier (France) 6:28 a.m. Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia) 6:39 a.m. Morgane Metraux (Switzerland), Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Rose Zhang (USA)

How to watch the Olympic women’s golf competition

