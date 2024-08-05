2024 Olympic women’s golf power rankings: Favorites at Le Golf National

The Olympic men’s golf competition is in the books, which means that it’s time for the women’s event, which begins Wednesday at Le Golf National.

Unlike the men, who have played French Opens and the 2018 Ryder Cup on this layout, nearly every female competitor is making their first start here. American Rose Zhang won the 2022 World Amateur Team Championship title at Le Golf National and Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling was T-16.

While Le Golf National played as a par 71 for the men, it will bump to par 72 this week as the difficult par-4 18th hole will be changed to a 447-yard par 5. The rough will also be noticeably shorter on the outskirts, but still TBD on the first two cuts.

Scottie Scheffler won the gold medal on Sunday with a 19-under winning score on a soft course that yielded plenty of birdies when players found the fairway, while 15 other players were double-digits under par. Expect similar scoring for the women, especially with an extra par-5.

Here is a power ranking countdown of the top 15 players teeing it up in hopes of winning gold in Paris:

15. Georgia Hall, Great Britain: With teammate Charley Hull not showing her early-season form because of a shoulder injury, Hall could be Britain’s best chance at a medal. She got back on track with a T-3 at the Aramco event in London before tying for 17th at Evian. Top 25 in birdies or better and solid throughout the bag.

14. Esther Henseleit, Germany: Playing some of her best golf of season right now, which has included a T-7 at Evian and T-14 at KPMG Women’s PGA. No glaring weakness while being top 30 in strokes gained: off the tee and birdie or better.

13. Linn Grant, Sweden: Three top-10s in her last four starts, including a win at the Scandinavian Mixed and T-9 at KMPG Women’s PGA. Fifth in strokes gained: off the tee and can rack up the birdies or better (13th).

12. Jin Young Ko, South Korea: Has made just 10 starts this year, though she’s been T-12 or better in half of them. Ranks fourth in strokes gained: approach.

11. Hyo-Joo Kim, South Korea: Won’t be in the rough much off the tee (fifth in driving accuracy) and has a wicked short game (fourth in strokes gained: around the green). If the field struggles collectively to hit greens, she could be a surprise contender. Has been T-16 or better in three straight starts.

10. Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand: Has cooled since posting four straight top-8s earlier this summer. Still fourth in greens hit in regulation (GIR).

9. Hannah Green, Australia: She’s climbed from 29th in the world rankings in late February to now sixth. She’s fourth in birdies or better, mainly thanks to her top-20 approach game.

8. Peiyun Chien, Chinese Taipei: Showed what she is capable of at Evian (T-7). Will hit lots of greens (fifth in strokes gained: approach, 16th in GIR) and above average in fairways hit (40th).

7. Celine Boutier, France: No top-10s and just one top-15 in her last 10 starts is concerning. The putter needs to warm up, and maybe being at home will help. Top 20 in strokes gained: approach and around the green.

6. Xiyu Lin, China: It’s been a fairly up-and-down year with six top-13s but also two missed cuts in her last four starts. Ranks top 15 in GIR and birdies or better, and seventh in strokes gained: around the green.

5. Brooke Henderson, Canada: Snapped her run of seven straight finishes outside the top 20 with a T-8 in Canada. Top 20 in strokes gained: off the tee and birdies or better while ranking fifth in GIR.

4. Rose Zhang, U.S.: Her T-6 two weeks ago in Canada was her first top-10 since winning the Cognizant Founders Cup. Ranks second in strokes gained: approach. As mentioned, won the WATC here in 2022.

3. Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand: A two-time winner earlier this year, she was recently third at Evian. She’s a flusher (14th in strokes gained: off the tee, fifth in strokes gained: approach) and a birdie machine (second in birdies or better), though she can be a bit wayward off the tee with all her power.

2. Lilia Vu, USA: Her back injury seems much improved as she’s gone T-26 or better in five straight starts, including a win at the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and T-2 at the KPMG Women’s PGA. Not particularly elite off the tee, but seventh in GIR and eighth in birdies or better with a top-25 short game.

1. Nelly Korda, USA: Reigning gold medalist finally made a cut after three straight MCs, tying for 26th at Evian. Still second in both strokes gained: off the tee and GIR, and the tour’s leader in birdies or better. Oh, and she’s eighth in strokes gained: around the green.

