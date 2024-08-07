2024 Olympic Women’s Golf Round 1 leaderboard: Updates, scores, highlights, news, analysis

This first round of the Olympic women’s golf competition is underway at Le Golf National outside of Paris, France.

Follow along for updates, highlights and scoring from the opening day.

FULL LEADERBOARD

Golf Channel is showcasing live coverage each day, beginning at 3 a.m. ET. Watch or stream live on the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps to view on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices. Check out the full golf schedule with TV listings on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

Nelly Korda makes turn in 2-over 38

The reigning gold medalist and current world No. 1 had two three-putts in her first three holes and made a combined 13 feet of putts over her first eight holes.

Korda, however, dropped a 5-footer for birdie on the par-5 ninth and then made a 15-footer to save par at the 10th. At 2 over, she was five off the early lead.

Nelly Korda with a solid putt for birdie on 9. ðªðºð¸ ðº Golf Channel and Peacock | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/wpCNywvN6C — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 7, 2024





