2024 Olympic women’s golf: Round 1 tee times, groupings and how to watch

The Olympic women’s golf competition gets underway on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Le Golf National.

America’s Nelly Korda is the defending gold medalist and the current world No. 1. She’s one of three U.S. players — Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang — in the field. New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, meanwhile, is looking to add gold to her Olympic medal collection, which already includes silver (2016 Rio) and bronze (2020 Tokyo).

First-round coverage will begin on Golf Channel on Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET. Watch or stream live on the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps to view on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices. Full coverage times and stream links are below tee times (all times ET).

Rd. 1 tee times, groupings for Olympic women’s golf event (Aug. 7)

3 a.m.: Perrine Delacour (France), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Manon de Roey (Belgium)

3:11 a.m.: Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

3:22 a.m.: Aditi Ashok (India), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Esther Henseleit (Germany)

3:33 a.m.: Shannon Tan (Singapore), Maria Fassi (Mexico), Celine Borge (Norway)

3:44 a.m.: Hannah Green (Australia), Charley Hull (Great Britain), Rose Zhang (USA)

3:55 a.m.: Nelly Korda (USA), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Ruoning Yin (China)

4:11 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Xiyu Janet Lin (China)

4:22 a.m.: Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

4:33 a.m.: Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Ursula Wikstrom (Finland)

4:44 a.m.: Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Noora Komulainen (Finland), Madelene Stavnar (Norway)

4:55 a.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Diksha Dagar (India), Emma Spitz (Austria)

5:06 a.m.: Azahara Munoz (Spain), Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland)

5:17 a.m.: Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)

5:33 a.m.: Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Paula Reto (South Africa), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia)

5:44 a.m.: Yuka Saso (Japan), Minjee Lee (Australia), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)

5:55 a.m.: Celine Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (USA), Amy Yang (Korea)

6:06 a.m.: Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Maja Stark (Sweden)

6:17 a.m.: Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (Great Britain), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

6:28 a.m.: Ana Belac (Slovenia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic), Alena Sharp (Canada)

6:39 a.m.: Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Sarah Schober (Austria), Pia Babnik (Slovenia)

How to watch the Olympic women’s golf competition

Paris Olympics: Golf Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Wed, 8/7

3-7a Women’s Round 1: Part 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Wed, 8/7

7a-Noon Women’s Round 1: Part 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

3-7a Women’s Round 2: Part 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Thurs, 8/8

7a-Noon Women’s Round 2: Part 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

3-7a Women’s Round 3: Part 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

7a-Noon Women’s Round 3: Part 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/10

3-7a Women’s Final Round: Part 1

