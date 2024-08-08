2024 Olympic women’s golf Round 2 leaderboard: Updates, scores, highlights, news, analysis

This second round of the Olympic women’s golf competition is underway at Le Golf National outside of Paris, France.

Follow along for updates, highlights and scoring from the opening day.

FULL LEADERBOARD

Golf Channel is showcasing live coverage each day, beginning at 3 a.m. ET. Watch or stream live on the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps to view on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices. Check out the full golf schedule with TV listings on the NBCOlympics.com schedule page.

It’s raining 3s for Morgane Metraux

The Swiss golfer has started her second round of the Olympic women’s golf competition with six consecutive 3s. That includes birdies at Nos. 1, 4, 5 and 6 and an eagle at the par-5 third.

She is the outright leader at 8 under, one clear of France’s Celine Boutier, the overnight leader who is also on the course in Round 2.

Par-4 first: Birdie

Par-3 second: Par

Par-5 third: Eagle

Par-4 fourth: Birdie

Par-4 fifth: Eagle

Par-4 sixth: Birdie

