2024 Olympic women’s golf: Round 3 tee times, groupings and how to watch

The third round of the Olympic women’s golf competition is Friday, Aug. 9, at Le Golf National. It’s the third of four rounds in the 72-hole, stroke-play event.

Round 3 coverage will begin on Golf Channel at 3 a.m. ET. Watch or stream live on the Peacock, NBC and NBC Olympics apps to view on mobile, tablet and connected TV devices. Full coverage times and stream links below tee times (all times ET).

Rd. 3 tee times, groupings for Olympic women’s golf event (Aug. 9)

3 a.m. – Perrine DELACOUR (FRA), Maria FASSI (MEX), Noora KOMULAINEN (FIN)

3:11 a.m. – Ines LAKLALECH (MAR), Ursula WIKSTROM (FIN), Leona MAGUIRE (IRL)

3:22 a.m. – Emily K. PEDERSEN (DEN), Stephanie MEADOW (IRL), Charley HULL (GBR)

3:33 a.m. – Yuka SASO (JPN), Carlota CIGANDA (ESP), Alessandra FANALI (ITA)

3:44 a.m. – Sara KOUSKOVA Sara (CZE), Alexandra FORSTERLING (GER), Paula RETO (RSA)

3:55 a.m. – Ashley LAU (MAS), Madelene STAVNAR (NOR), Kiara DAVIDSON SPILKOVA (CZE)

4:11 a.m. – Ana BELAC (SLO), Nanna KOERSTZ MADSEN (DEN), Anne van DAM (NED)

4:22 a.m. – Sarah SCHOBER Sarah (AUT), Shannon TAN (SGP), Dottie ARDINA (PHI)

4:33 a.m. – Brooke M. HENDERSON (CAN), Patty TAVATANAKIT (THA), Georgia HALL (GBR)

4:44 a.m. – Manon de ROEY (BEL), Per-Yun CHIEN (TPE), Hannah GREEN (AUS)

4:55 a.m. – Hyo Joo KIM (KOR), Azahara MUNOZ (ESP), Alena SHARP (CAN)

5:06 a.m. – Linn GRANT (SWE), Albane VALENZUELA Albane (SUI), Jin Young KO (KOR)

5:17 a.m. – Emma SPITZ (AUT), Minjee LEE (AUS), Esther HENSELEIT (GER)

5:33 a.m. – Maja STARK (SWE), Gaby LOPEZ (MEX), Celine BORGE (NOR)

5:44 a.m. – Lilia VU Lilia (USA), Amy YANG (KOR) , Aditi ASHOK (IND)

5:55 a.m. – Nelly KORDA (USA), Wei-Ling HSU (TPE), Diksha DAGAR (IND)

6:06 a.m. – Ashleigh BUHAI (RSA), Xiyu Janet LIN (CHN), Rose ZHANG (USA)

6:17 a.m. – Atthaya THITIKUL (THA), Celine BOUTIER (FRA), Miyu YAMASHITA (JPN)

6:28 a.m. – Mariajo URIBE (COL), Pia BABNIK (SLO), Bianca PAGDANGANAN (PHI)

6:39 a.m. – Morgane METRAUX (SUI), Ruoning YIN (CHN), Lydia KO (NZL)

How to watch the Olympic women’s golf competition

Paris Olympics: Golf Live Streaming Schedule

(all times Eastern, subject to change) Date/Time Event Stream Fri, 8/9

3-7a Women’s Round 3: Part 1 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Fri, 8/9

7a-Noon Women’s Round 3: Part 2 Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sat, 8/10

3-7a Women’s Final Round: Part 1

