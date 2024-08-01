2024 Paris Olympic Games: Andy Murray closes out Olympic tennis career with doubles loss

Andy Murray saw his Olympic and professional tennis career come to a close on Thursday, when he and doubles partner Dan Evans suffered a quarterfinal loss to Americans Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz, 6-2, 6-4.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray announced before the Games kicked off that he would retire from tennis after his Olympic run.

Murray has left an indelible mark on the sport of tennis, and at the Olympic Games in particular. Murray has made five Olympic appearances (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024), and captured three gold medals throughout his time at the Games, which ties him for the most amount of Olympic gold medals won by an individual in tennis. Murray became the first player in Olympic history to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal, after he defeated Roger Federer at the 2012 London Games and retained his title.

While he has had tremendous success in singles, the team aspect of the Olympics is what has had Murray returning each time.

“The dynamics are quite different here being part of a huge team and representing your country, but I’ve always fed off that,” Murray told CNN in June.

I’ve really enjoyed the whole team. You’re playing for something just bigger than yourself. And I’ve really enjoyed that.

Andy Murray served as a flag bearer for Great Britain at the 2016 Olympic Games. Getty Images

Murray and Evans, an unseeded team, were awarded a wild card to the Olympic tournament, and have since electrified crowds with their thrilling on-court chemistry.

After the final score was called, Murray returned back to the court to wave to the fans. But before he did, Murray embraced his doubles partner, Evans.

As Murray walked back onto the court, Evans eyes welled with tears, as a true tennis hero and Olympic legend, took his final tennis bow.

