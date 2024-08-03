2024 Paris Olympic table tennis: Men’s singles final preview

Gold medal final: Truls Moregard (SWE) vs. Fan Zhendong (CHN)





World champion Fan Zhendong looks to finish better in Paris after taking home the silver in Tokyo. The second seed will spar with a new Olympic finalist, Truls Moregard of Sweden. Moregard has had a Cinderella run in Paris. As the No. 19 seed, he played a deceptive table tennis game, thwarting his opponents with powerful counter shots and sliced returns. His creative table top play led him to slay the greatest player in the game currently, Wang Chuqin.

Moregard is bidding to upend China’s dominance in table tennis. His final match spot also marks the first time Sweden has won an Olympic medal in the event in 24 years.

SEE MORE: Truls Moregardh perseveres, advances to table tennis final

Bronze medal final: Hugo Calderano (BRA) vs. Felix Lebrun (FRA)

Hugo Calderano of Brazil is bidding to be the first player outside Asia or Europe to win an Olympic medal in table tennis. He will first have to surpass France’s own teenage table tennis icon, Felix Lebrun. Lebrun, know to the fans as “King Lebrun,”, has captured thea hearts of his fellow French men and women with his phenomenal paddling over the singles tournament. To cement that French fandom, Lebrun will have to beat Calderano, who previously defeated his older brother, Alexis, earlier in the tournament.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.