2024 Paris Olympic table tennis: Women’s singles final preview

Gold medal final: Chen Meng vs. Sun Yingsha

The women’s gold medal final will be an epic rematch between the 2020 Tokyo Games gold and silver medal winners: Chen Meng will once again face compatriot Sun Yingsha, whom she beat 4-2 in the Tokyo all-Chinese final.

Sun is looking to add to her Paris Games gold after she took home the mixed doubles title with partner Wang Chuqin earlier in the tournament.

As the world No. 1, she sits three spots higher in the rankings than opponent Chen, who is currently ranked No. 4.

After the two tussle, they will once again join forces on China’s women’s team to defend their title they took together at the last Games.

Bronze medal final: Hina Hayata (JPN) vs. Shin Yubin (KOR)

World No. 5 Hina Hayata and and world No. 8 Shin Yubin will spar for the women’s singles bronze medal.

Shin’s 2024 Games have been a rollercoaster. In the quarterfinals, Shin brawled with Japan’s Hirano Miu in a testing seven-game slog. Both women left the table in tears, a release of emotion, and a dream realized for Yubin – and dashed for Hirano. Shin will be contending for her second bronze medal of the tournament, she took home the bronze in mixed doubles with partner Lim Jonghoon.

Hina has had a thrilling year, and took home the titles in Zagreb and Ljubljana.

