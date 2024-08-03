2024 Paris Olympics tennis: U.S. seizes bronze in men’s doubles

The U.S. men’s Olympic tennis tournament finished on a highly-decorated note on Saturday, when doubles pair Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz took home the bronze medal after defeating Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek of Czechia, 6-3, 6-2.

MATCH STATS l MEN’S DOUBLES BRACKET

The Americans easily took the first set from Czechia. But the second set proved more elusive, and the U.S. blew through four match points before clinching the set. Fritz served on match point, and after Czechia returned the ball into the net, the Americans rejoiced. After the match was officially called in favor of the Americans, Fritz made a digging motion with his racket, a representation of the deep well of perseverance the pair tapped into during their week at Roland-Garros.

Taylor Fritz demonstrates a digging motion on court after the duo captured the bronze medal. Getty Images

“We’ve been talking about how we need to dig all week, whether it’s on the court or in the village,” Paul told the on-court reporter after the match. “Bronze is a good medal for us and we had to dig for it.”

“I wanted the experience, but there’s a reason why I put myself through playing three events,” Fritz said. “We’re not leaving here empty handed.”

Fritz and Paul are long-time friends, and have risen through the tennis ranks together, first meeting as adolescents.

“It’s been amazing, for us to do it together, and bring a medal back, it means everything,” Paul said.

The beaming bronze is the second medal the U.S. men’s tennis team took on Saturday, after Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek fell to Australians Matt Ebden and John Peers in the gold medal match, 6-7(6), 7-6(1), 10-8, earlier in the day.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.