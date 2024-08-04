3×3 basketball preview, Aug. 5: U.S. women gunning for comeback gold

After a whirlwind week at La Concorde, the Olympic men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball competitions have reached medal Monday. And while the U.S. men failed to make it out of pool play, the U.S. women are still very much alive, turning an 0-3 start into five consecutive wins — the last of which punched their ticket to the semifinals. Will Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard, Hailey Van Lith and Cierra Burdick finish the Cinderella story? And who will walk away with gold on the men’s side? Let’s break it all down.

FULL MEN’S BRACKET

FULL WOMEN’S BRACKET

3×3 basketball schedule, Aug. 5: Semifinals and medal games

Action begins with semifinals session, with the women’s and men’s games alternating. The U.S. women will start things off, taking the court at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 5. The first men’s semifinal, Latvia-France, will follow at noon, followed by the second women’s semifinal, Canada vs. Germany, at around 12:30 p.m. ET. Last but not least is the second men’s semifinal, Netherlands-Lithuania at 1 p.m.

Once we have our gold-medal matchups, it’s time for the medal round, which starts with the women’s bronze-medal game at 3 p.m. The men’s bronze follows at 3:30 p.m., with the women’s gold-medal game at 4 p.m. the men’s wrapping things up at 4:30.

Women’s 3×3 basketball semifinals preview

United States vs. Spain

It’s fitting that the U.S. path to a second straight gold medal goes through Spain, the team the Americans beat for their first win after starting pool play 0-3. A lot has changed since then: Team USA has won four more games in a row, with Rhyne Howard looking more like her old self the further she gets from her injury and Hailey Van Lith working hard on defense and finding herself as a distributor. If this version of Howard is here to stay, the U.S. boasts an awfully balanced roster, one that could very easily take this run all the way home. The Spanish duo of Vega Gimeno and Sandra Ygueravide won’t make it easy, but the U.S. should have the size and athleticism advantage on its side.

Germany vs. Canada

The other semifinal features fourth-seeded Canada going up against Germany, the surprise of the tournament so far. The Germans failed to qualify for Tokyo, but they’ve stormed through Paris thus far, going 6-1 in group play to snag the top overall spot in the standings. Sonja Greinacher is the star for Germany, but keep an eye on 20-year-old Elisa Mevius, who’s blown up for some big games of late. Canada, meanwhile, is driven by sisters Michelle and Katherine Plouffe, who rank fourth and fifth in the field in points per game.

Men’s 3×3 basketball semifinals preview

Latvia vs. France

Just about everybody had a showdown between Latvia and world No. 1 Serbia penciled in here, but France — a team that had to win its final pool-play game just to avoid elimination — had other ideas, shocking the Serbians in a thrilling play-in game on Sunday evening. Can Les Bleus keep it going now against the reigning gold medalists from Tokyo? They’ll have their work cut out for them, but they did give Latvia a very competitive game in pool play before falling 22-20. The Latvians still have yet to lose in Paris, largely thanks to scorching two-point shooting. But if vibes count for anything, the crowd at La Concorde might will the French over the line by themselves.

Netherlands vs. Lithuania

Remember the name Worthy de Jong. The lanky swingman with the short shorts and the Dennis Rodman hair has been battling an injury over the past few days, but if his play against the U.S. to conclude pool play is any indication, he’s feeling just fine: de Jong dropped 11 points on Team USA on 7-of-10 shooting, showcasing his unique blend of shooting ability and explosiveness. If he’s right, the Dutch are as dangerous as anyone in this tournament, even if de Jong’s supporting cast can blow hot and cold. Lithuania, meanwhile, came a little bit out of nowhere; its place in the play-in round wasn’t even assured entering its final pool-play game, and now it finds itself a win away from the medal round after cruising past Poland.

