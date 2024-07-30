3×3 basketball preview, July 31: U.S. women look to bounce back after early stumble

Members of the U.S. women’s 3×3 basketball team stand during the national anthem – Credit: Getty Images

It was an unsuccessful opening day of Olympic 3×3 competition for the U.S., but the beauty of this tournament is that both men’s and women’s teams will be back out on the court on Wednesday with a chance to build some momentum. Here’s what to look forward to during a full day of pool pay from Place de la Concorde.

What to watch for in Olympic 3×3 basketball: July 31

Can U.S. women get back on track?

It was a bumpy start to the Paris Olympics for the U.S. women’s 3×3 basketball team, which began its gold-medal defense with a shocking 17-13 loss to Germany. The Americans looked disjointed all around, but particularly on offense, where there was precious little ball movement and some questionable shot selection. Seven games of pool play does leave some margin for error — even the 2020 U.S. team featuring Kelsey Plum dropped a game before rocketing to gold — but there’s a lot that needs improving entering Wednesday’s game against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan dropped its first game to Spain, and this is really one that Team USA should win. In this 3×3 format, however, anything can happen, and a second loss would really throw things into disarray.

U.S. men look for first-ever Olympic win

The American men also fell in their opener on Tuesday, losing to world No. 1 Serbia 22-14. The competition does get a bit easier on Wednesday with a matchup against Poland, and the U.S. will look to get Jimmer Fredette back on track after the former college sensation was held to just one two-point make in the opener. There’s still plenty of time for Team USA, which won silver at last year’s World Cup after revamping its roster, to get on track, but a loss here would put them in a bit of a hole if they hope to avoid the play-in games.

Other notable games

With eight total games on tap, there are plenty of intriguing matchups across both sessions of pool play. On the women’s side, medal contender Canada faces off against a China side that blasted host nation France in its opener — there’s a long way to go, but that could be a medal-game preview. On the men’s side, meanwhile, defending gold medalists Latvia faces the Netherlands in a battle of 1-0 teams and No. 1-ranked Serbia takes on China.

